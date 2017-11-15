Man arrested for selling pirated goods

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A team of FIA, Lahore, Tuesday raided a shop at Alfalah Building on The Mall and arrested a man for involvement in selling pirated goods. According to an FIA official, the raiding team arrested the accused, Muhammad Mumtaz. The official stated the accused was found busy in selling pirated items, including calculators and watches, of a renowned company.
