Wed November 15, 2017
National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2017

Man arrested for selling pirated goods

LAHORE: A team of FIA, Lahore, Tuesday raided a shop at Alfalah Building on The Mall and arrested a man for involvement in selling pirated goods. According to an FIA official, the raiding team arrested the accused, Muhammad Mumtaz. The official stated the accused was found busy in selling pirated items, including calculators and watches, of a renowned company.   

