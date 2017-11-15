NAVTTC chief calls for quality training

Islamabad: Attitude, commitment and interest of heads of institutes are the main players in increasing the quality of training. This was stated by National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Executive Director Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema, while addressing a meeting of the heads of more than 80 technical and vocational institutes here on Tuesday.

Thousands of trainees under the Prime Minister Youth Skill Development Programme (PMYSDP) Phase-IV are currently getting training in these institutes. "It is our top priority to enhance the quality of training so that our TVET graduates are in a better position to compete in the global market and secure jobs easily," he said.

He said the training environment and positive healthy activities played a pivotal role in building personalities of students. Zulfiqar Cheema asked the heads of the institutes to focus on the character building of the students and to enhance collaboration with the industry saying it will help their graduates get on-job training also.

He said monthly tests should be taken. The training under the PMYSDP is free and each student is given Rs3,000 monthly stipend. The NAVTTC, through its job placement centre, would facilitate the graduates in securing jobs.