Plantation launched at Argentina Park

Islamabad :The Embassy of the Argentine Republic organised a plantation ceremony at Argentina Park here on Tuesday.

Through the event, the embassy formally inaugurated the plantation of trees from Argentina and Pakistan with the help of the Capital Development Authority (CDA). Ambassador of Argentina Ivan Ivanissevich, Islamabad Mayor and CDA Chairman Sheikh Anser Aziz, Senator Nuzhat Sadiq and other ambassadors and dignitaries were also present in the ceremony.

"This small yet prestigious gathering has been organised to commemorate the strong bond of friendship between Argentina and Pakistan at this venue, which is a symbol of longstanding Pak-Argentine friendship," the ambassador said.

He said the names of Argentina and Pakistan were quite visible in Islamabad and Buenos Aires. The envoy said the trees represented the permanent friendship existing between the Argentine and Pakistan and their people. He said it seemed that the history of the park was distinctly related to democratic processes in Argentina and Pakistan.