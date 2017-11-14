Tue November 14, 2017
Newspost

OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2017

Parking space

Are we closer to the day when pedestrians will be arrested for walking or standing on the road and not using the footpaths that are already encroached by vendors? It is unfortunate that the same treatment is being meted out to parked vehicles which are being removed by the police.

Instead of removing the encroachments which block roads and make it impossible for drivers to park their cars, the authorities tow vehicles of the latter. It is time the concerned authorities took action against the wrongdoers.

Mazhar Butt (Karachi)

