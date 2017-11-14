Ahsan warns Tehreek-e-Labaik protesters to clear roads

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal has said that the Tehreek-e-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLYR) and their leaders were constitutionally allowed to register a peaceful protest, warning them not to take the law into their hands and clear blocked roads.

He said that no Muslim can compromise the finality of Prophethood (Khatm-e-Nabuwwat) and the entire nation is united in this regard and it will not be appropriate to create division among the nation.

The minister, in a statement here Monday, said, “Pakistani nation loves the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).” Making the lives of patients, students and the general public miserable, he said, was not love for the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). “Even, the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) tell us to respect the rights of every human being,” he added. He said the government was making efforts to avoid violence and was also aware of the inconvenience that was being caused to the general public.

He hoped that the TLYR leaders would soon clear the roads so that the citizens could take a sigh of relief from the problems which they were facing due to sit-in at Faizabad area of Rawalpindi. Ahsan Iqbal also condemned the kidnapping of police personnel and termed it a severe crime. He said maintenance of peace in the country was obligation of all the citizens. Anti-Pakistan forces were utilising picture of the protesters and speeches to defame Pakistan at the international level, he added.

Meanwhile, the minister strongly condemned attack on a Pakistani check-post. He also prayed Allah Almighty to rest the souls of Shaheed Captain Junaid Hafeez and soldier Reham in eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved families.

On the other hand the TLYR protesters have refused to open Faizabad interchange till the acceptance of one point agenda. They said that the government was taking our protest in non-serious mood and instead of threatening them, it should accept their demands.

Meanwhile, the office-bearers of the tiles, fancy lights association in a press conference demanded the government that a permanent ban should be imposed on holding protests and rallies on Murree Road and these extremely paralyse not only routine life but also business life too. They said that such kinds of activities are tantamount to economic murder of the traders.

Meanwhile, TLYR leader Dr Ashraf Asif Jalali, during a press conference in Lahore, said that the government should release detained activists and accept their demands. On the other hand the activists held protest demonstration outside the press club and demanded release of arrested activists.

Meanwhile, police registered cases against over 80 persons for blocking GT Road, Sarai Alamgir, and making anti-government speeches.