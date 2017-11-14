PPP has become Zardari League, looting Sindh: Mumtaz Bhutto

KARACHI: Sindh National Front chief Mumtaz Bhutto on Monday said that he has merged the SNF into PTI “unconditionally” after getting inspired from the latter's manifesto and speeches of its chairperson.

“PTI is the only political party that can put this country on the track of progress… and we will work day and night to strengthen its position in Sindh.” He said the PPP has become the Zardari league and " is no more a party of martyrs,” he remarked. He said a particular group of the party, allegedly close to the co-chairperson, is looting the resources of the province. Referring to the SNF split with the PML-N, Bhutto said the merger with PML-N was intended to improve plight of the province. However, “the PML-N after assuming power at the Center emerged as an enemy of Sindh and did not fulfill its promises, ” he commented.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh chapter president Arif Alvi said his party will bring about a radical change in the province through a political campaign spearheaded by Imran Khan in December this year. The PTI will hold a public gathering at Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi on December 25. Similar events will be held in other cities of the province as well.

Alvi, flanked by other leaders of his party, including Haleem Adil Sheikh, was speaking to the media on Mondayafter meeting with the Sindh National Front chief Mumtaz Bhutto at the latter’s residence.

The PTI Sindh president said that the purpose of the meeting with the SNF president Mumtaz Bhutto was to felicitate Bhutto and other SNF leadership on joining the party. He vowed that through a joint struggle they will rid the province of corrupt politicians. PTI’s Sheikh said that a wave of change was coming to Sindh and it had become inevitable that the province should be relieved of the corrupt leadership.