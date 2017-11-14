Starc marvels at ‘genius’ Hazlewood

MELBOURNE: Australia’s Josh Hazlewood is a “genius” with line and length and will have no trouble being ready for next week’s Ashes opener against England despite having had only a single warmup match, fellow seamer Mitchell Starc has said.

Hazlewood, Starc and Pat Cummins have been rested for the third round of the domestic Sheffield Shield to preserve them for the November 23 Test in Brisbane.In rampaging form, pace spearhead Starc and Cummins had two first class games for New South Wales, but their team mate Hazlewood just had the one, against Western Australia, after making a delayed comeback from a side strain.

It was an impressive return for Hazlewood, who claimed six wickets and earned gushing praise from Australia captain Steve Smith.Starc, too, was among the admirers and is relishing the prospect of all three New South Wales bowlers steaming in at England’s batsmen at the Gabba.

“(Hazlewood) was straight back into his Test form after one over of Shield cricket,” Starc told local media on Monday.