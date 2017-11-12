Nawaz, Shahbaz decide to activate all wings of party

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif held a meeting with his brother and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday at the former’s residence in Jati Umra.

According to a private TV channel, the two deliberated over ways to strengthen the mass contact campaign in a two-hour-long meeting.

During the meeting, Sharif brothers decided to activate all wings of the party.

A decision was taken to fill the vacant positions in the party.

The leaders also decided to speed up the public contact campaign. It was decided that all party wings from the level of union council to province level will be activated.

During the meeting, NAB cases and the Hudaibiya Paper Mills reference issue were also discussed. In this regard, Nawaz and Shahbaz will hold a meeting with the legal team today (Sunday).