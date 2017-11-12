Woman burnt to death as boat catches fire in dam

HARIPUR: A woman was burnt to death while four other people sustained injuries when the engine of a boat carrying tourists caught fire in Khanpur Dam lake here on Saturday evening, police said.

The Khanpur police said Naeem, a resident of Havelian, had come to Khanpur Dam lake on a picnic along with his family. All the family members took a boat ride.

When the boat reached middle of the lake, the engine caught fire. As a result, Sania Bibi, wife of Naeem, was burnt to death while Naeem, his sisters Mamoona Bibi, Iqra Bibi and boatman Danish suffered burn injuries. The injured jumped out of the boat to save their lives.

The rescue workers shifted the dead and injured to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Khanpur. The police registered a case against boatman, Danish, under sections 322 and 337L.