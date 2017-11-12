Kamal lost opportunity due to ‘irresponsible’ comments: Sabzwari

KARACHI: MQM-P leader Faisal Sabzwari said the MQM-P decided to take other parties on board for a better political environment and to end the “Muhajir killer, Muhajir victim” politics. "But Mustafa Kamal, however, lost this opportunity due to his irresponsible comments during the Wednesday's presser," he charged. Sabzwari however hinted at cooperation with PSP saying "MQM-P still extends him a hand for the joint struggle."

Talking to the media at the party’s headquarters in Bahadurabad, Sabzwari refuted Kamal’s claim that MQM-P is merging in the PSP and remarked that “oceans do not fall into rivers.” He said it will be easier to gauge that who should merge into whom upon looking at the public gatherings held by both the parties since August 23. “Neither MQM-P wants to merge with someone nor it is going to do so,” he asserted, saying political friends should act with responsibility in this regard.

“MQM-P is our identity and we are not letting it go,” he commented, saying that unfortunately an implication is being forced that every ‘martyr’ of the party is either a murderer or a target killer.

Citing reports of Kamal's meeting with Hammad Siddiqui, prime accuse in the Baldia factory fire case, in Dubai, Sabzwari said the PSP chairperson should not patronize a person wanted in a terrorism case.

Mentioning MQM-P chief's statement about campaigning for a separate province for Muhajirs, he claimed it to be an outcome of depriving people of their constitutional rights. “The Pakistan Peoples Party-led Sindh government is unfortunately, playing biased when it comes to the urban centers in the province.”

To a question about MQM-P’s deputy convener Kamran Tessori’s links with the establishment, he said everyone is assigned a responsibility to communicate and interact with different institutions. “This doesn’t imply that the office bearer becomes part of some other institution. ”

Later, the party’s senior deputy convener Amir Khan in a bid to downplay the reports of groupings within the MQM-P held hands of Sabzwari and Tessori and said there is rift within the party and all are united under the leadership of Sattar.

Earlier in the day, the MQM-P coordination committee led by Sattar visited the Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha. On the occasion, he said the blood of the ‘martyrs’ will not go in vain and the party through a non-violent struggle will endeavour for the rights of the Muhajir community.