KMBL, PARC sign deal

LAHORE: Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited (KMBL) has signed an agreement with Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) in its pursuit to promote sustainable agricultural environment for farmers in the rural areas of Pakistan, a statement said on Friday.

The alliance aims at facilitating small farmers by providing them expert training session, which will benefit them to adapt modern cultivation techniques in their farming under the climate change scenario, it added.

According to the agreement, PARC, through these expert training sessions, will educate the farmers to boost their yield by cultivating high yielding disease resistant varieties, efficient use of fertilisers and pesticides, land preparation and post-harvest techniques.

Khushhali bank’s agreement with PARC follows the bank’s earnest efforts to provide a flourishing environment to small farmers through a combination of its financial services and its CSR activities, entailing regular training programmes for the farmers, who lack adequate knowledge of profitable farm business. These training programmes will be conducted on a quarterly basis.