Academia accelerates NAP’s pace

Though belatedly, National Action Plan has gained considerable momentum with the tangible entry of academia (both the teachers and students) in the de-radicalization drive aimed at transforming the society from within by building up consensus on the strategy to put an end to extremist tendencies that have continued to foment trouble (and terrorism).

Already, NAP has seen sizeable implementation, courtesy the successful military operations like Zarbe Azb, Raddul Fassaad and Khyber operations in addition to some other operations conducted by our valiant armed forces not only in parts of FATA but also in other parts of the country in the so-called settled regions.

The area that was lacking was the ‘psychological or intellectual transformation’ area. Now this area has received much attention under the patronage of educationists, the students responding with a matching response to the sincere efforts of their mentors and teachers. In this regard, thought-provoking seminars have been held on a number of occasions in different colleges and universities including Punjab University, Government College, Lahore and some other renowned educational institutions.

The authorities, both in the civil and military circles, have appreciated these efforts and have also assured providing extended support to these endeavours aimed at softening the attitudes and enlightening the masses.

These endeavours have certainly achieved the desired results to a great extent. It is an established fact that teachers play a vital role in character-building of students for achieving lasting peace, tranquility, promotion of human rights and resolution of religious, political conflicts.

In this connection, discussions and workshops have been held in Karachi and Balochistan the other day. In one of these workshops titled “ Insaniyt, Ikhliaqiyat and Shhariyyat in Pakistan,” the representatives of civil society, educationalists and scholars have emphasized the greater role of teachers and students in the promotion of love, fraternity and resolution of disputes in the society. Another discussion organized by University of Karachi, has pressed upon the need for fostering tolerance in the society in its two-day moot on `Diversity and Peace: Challenges for Social Diversity'. While addressing the moot, renowned scholar, Prof. Dr. Hassan Askari Rizvi, has stated that through this conference “we are disseminating the message that Pakistan is a peaceful country and is utilizing its resources in the fight against terror”.