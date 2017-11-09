One brother wants meeting, other issues hostile statements: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Former president and President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari has said that by declaring judicial verdict as judges’ anger, Nawaz Sharif has exposed his anti-democratic agenda and it validates PPP stance that in prevailing situation, holding a meeting with Nawaz Sharif or any cooperation with him will mean becoming his collaborator in his anti-state conspiracy.

“Nawaz Sharif is playing double game with the nation. On the one hand, his brother Shahbaz Sharif and federal ministers issue statements against me and on the other, send messages to me for holding a meeting," he said while talking to party leaders on Wednesday.

The former president said that the nation was aware that he had never been a part of any conspiracy against democracy. “Nawaz Sharif by attacking judges has exposed himself before the nation,” he said and added that Nawaz Sharif thought himself above the law and accountability.

Zardari said that Nawaz Sharif tried to control armed forces and when he did not succeed, he asked his ministers to issue statements against armed forces. “Nawaz Sharif has also tried to blackmail judiciary but after failing in his effort, he and his cronies have started attacking judges,” he said.

The former president said that Nawaz Sharif was promoting foreign agenda but PPPP would never allow any of his conspiracies to succeed and soon would issue a charge sheet against Nawaz Sharif for his anti-democracy policies.

Asif Ali Zardari said that it was ironic that one did not accept his warrants and the other did not accept court verdict but both of them gave daily sermons about Constitution and rule of law.