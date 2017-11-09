Aqeel eases into Federal Cup tennis quarters

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Karachi-based top national tennis player Aqeel Khan eased into men’s singles quarter-finals with a straight-set triumph against Shahzad in the Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships at S Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex in Islamabad.
Aqeel found little resistance from Ejaz and recorded a 6-1, 6-1 victory. Muhammad Shoaib, an upcoming player from Peshawar, eliminated Asadullah Khan in straight sets by 6-1, 6-2 score.
In ladies singles event, Khunsha Babar caused a major upset by beating fourth seed Esha Jawad of Lahore 6-2, 6-2 score. Noor Malik, daughter of former Davis Cupper Rashid Malik, beat Shiza. Mehvish Chistie and Oreen Jiasi also qualified for the quarter-finals.
KARACHI: Karachi-based top national tennis player Aqeel Khan eased into men’s singles quarter-finals with a straight-set triumph against Shahzad in the Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships at S Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex in Islamabad.
Aqeel found little resistance from Ejaz and recorded a 6-1, 6-1 victory. Muhammad Shoaib, an upcoming player from Peshawar, eliminated Asadullah Khan in straight sets by 6-1, 6-2 score.
In ladies singles event, Khunsha Babar caused a major upset by beating fourth seed Esha Jawad of Lahore 6-2, 6-2 score. Noor Malik, daughter of former Davis Cupper Rashid Malik, beat Shiza. Mehvish Chistie and Oreen Jiasi also qualified for the quarter-finals.
Comments