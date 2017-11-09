Thu November 09, 2017
Sports

November 9, 2017

Aqeel eases into Federal Cup tennis quarters

KARACHI: Karachi-based top national tennis player Aqeel Khan eased into men’s singles quarter-finals with a straight-set triumph against Shahzad in the Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships at S Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex in Islamabad.

Aqeel found little resistance from Ejaz and recorded a 6-1, 6-1 victory. Muhammad Shoaib, an upcoming player from Peshawar, eliminated Asadullah Khan in straight sets by 6-1, 6-2 score.

In ladies singles event, Khunsha Babar caused a major upset by beating fourth seed Esha Jawad of Lahore 6-2, 6-2 score. Noor Malik, daughter of former Davis Cupper Rashid Malik, beat Shiza. Mehvish Chistie and Oreen Jiasi also qualified for the quarter-finals.

