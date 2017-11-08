Two vehicle-lifting gang members among six suspects arrested

The paramilitary force announced the arrests of six suspects, including two members of a notorious vehicle-lifting gang, in the city on Tuesday.

The spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said that after two suspects, Muneeb and Shiraz, who had recently been arrested, disclosed that they had dumped some vehicles in the interior of the Sindh, paramilitary soldiers carried out a raid, recovered two Toyota Corolla cars of 2015 and 2017 models and arrested one more companion of the accused. The man was identified as Ehsaan Rahim.

Acting on information obtained from Rahim, they recovered another vehicle in Karachi, bringing the total number of vehicles recovered by Rangers and police personnel jointly to 54.

In raids conducted in Gabol Town and Liaquatabad, Mohammad Hussain and Jawed Akhtar Siddiqui of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) were arrested. Interrogators learnt that they were involved in robberies, dumping of weapons and other heinous crimes.

Rangers’ personnel also raided Baldia Town and arrested Shahid alias Chagah, who belongs to Lyari gang war. The suspect was allegedly involved in target killings and extortion cases n Lyari and Kharadar.

In the Jackson area, Naveed was taken into custody for suspected involvement in robberies, cellphone snatchings, picking pockets and drug peddling. Weapons, looted items and narcotics were said to have been seized from the possession of the suspects, who were later handed over to police for further legal proceedings.