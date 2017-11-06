Baldia factory inferno accused was living in Dubai on permanent visa

DUBAI: Hammad Siddiqui, prime accuse in Baldia factory inferno case, was an employee of a general trading company in Dubai, local sources revealed it to The News.

The wanted suspect in various heinous crimes, Hammad, holds marketing manager visa in Al Takatuf General Trading (LLC) since 2014. Hammad Siddiqui moved to Dubai at the end of 2013 after his membership was suspended for violating party discipline. He was the in-charge of the Karachi Tanzeemi Committee (KTC) of the MQM.

The documents obtained by this scribe confirm that Hammad has been living in the emirates on permanent visa. His name Hammad Siddiqui Masih ul Haq Siddiqui was mentioned on the visa

Hammad Siddiqui was arrested by Interpol at the end of October in coordination with Dubai police and Pakistan authorities. Sources also claimed that a lady named M Khan was also detained with Hammad Siddiqui in Dubai. It was informed by different reliable sources that the relation between M Khan and Hammad Siddiqui was under interrogation by the authorities of both the countries. Meanwhile, the legal process to get the custody of suspect Hammad Siddiqui is getting momentum in Dubai. Sources in Pakistan Consulate in Dubai expressed the hope that Hammad Siddiqui would be transferred to Pakistan very soon but declined to commit a timeframe for handover.