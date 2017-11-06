PDCA’s board of directors elects Rashid as president

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan Disabled Cricket Association’s (PDCA) new board of directors unanimously elected former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif as its president for the next two years in a meeting held here the other day.
Fawad Mustafa and Dr Nouman Palaker are the new vice-presidents.“Rashid has been helping PDCA in conducting research on the disabled and normal players and on their skills,” PDCA said in a press release.
He will be trying to invite international disabled teams to Pakistan and holding bilateral series between England and Pakistan in 2018.Board of Directors: Salim Karim, Amiruddin Ansari, Mohammed Nizam, Javed Amin, Sadiq Khatri, Fawad Mustafa, Mohammed Javed, Dr Noman Palaker, Khawar Aziz, Imran Khan, Iqbal Imam, Rashid Latif, Imtiaz Iqbal.
