Mon November 06, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 6, 2017

Share

Advertisement

PDCA’s board of directors elects Rashid as president

PDCA’s board of directors elects Rashid as president

KARACHI: Pakistan Disabled Cricket Association’s (PDCA) new board of directors unanimously elected former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif as its president for the next two years in a meeting held here the other day.

Fawad Mustafa and Dr Nouman Palaker are the new vice-presidents.“Rashid has been helping PDCA in conducting research on the disabled and normal players and on their skills,” PDCA said in a press release.

He will be trying to invite international disabled teams to Pakistan and holding bilateral series between England and Pakistan in 2018.Board of Directors: Salim Karim, Amiruddin Ansari, Mohammed Nizam, Javed Amin, Sadiq Khatri, Fawad Mustafa, Mohammed Javed, Dr Noman Palaker, Khawar Aziz, Imran Khan, Iqbal Imam, Rashid Latif, Imtiaz Iqbal.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement