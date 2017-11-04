Ignoring KP in CPEC to have serious repercussions, says Mian Iftikhar

CHARSADDA: Awami National Party (ANP) general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Friday said that ignoring Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the multi-billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would have negative impacts on the economy and security of the neglected province.

Speaking at a ceremony here, the nationalist politician said that major share in the project was given to Punjab province at the cost of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that terrorists were not defeated but forced to retreat and they would bounce back when they find an opportunity. He feared that terrorism would return to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa if terrorists were not eliminated.

He alleged that in fact former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan were 'supporting' terrorists but telling a lie to the people over the issue of militancy.

Mian Iftikhar said that Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif were fighting for control over Punjab and Islamabad and did not care for the rest of the country. He alleged that Imran Khan was using the resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to get support of people of Punjab and form government in the Centre.

Criticising Chief Minister Pervez Khattak for his criticism of previous governments, Mian Iftikhar said that he (Pervez Khattak) served in all the previous governments he was critical of today. "Pervez Khattak criticised the previous governments like if he had forgotten that he was part of all of the past governments," he added.

He also rubbished the PTI claims of bringing about a change in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying the party had failed to serve and provide any relief to the people. He said that the provincial government exchequer was emptied and the government was taking loans to pay salaries to its employees. "This is the only change the PTI brought in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," he added.

In a reference to the house of PTI chief Imran Khan in Islamabad, he said that the province was being run from Banigala through remote control.

He also criticised the Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), saying Imran Khan kicked the party out of the coalition government but it joined the provincial government after few months and was pulled out of the government again. He said that no compromise would be made on the proposed merger of tribal areas into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. On the occasion, several QWP activists joined the ANP.