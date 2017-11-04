SHC seeks NAB’s report on reference against Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Friday directed National Accountability Bureau to submit a progress report on filing of reference against former local bodies minister Sharjeel Inam Memon in NAB’s probe pertaining to the illegal adjustment and consolidation of thousands of acres of land in Malir. The NAB prosecutor informed the court that investigation has been completed and referred to Chairman NAB for approval to file reference.

According to the NAB, former local bodies minster Sharjeel Inam played active role along with other accused of the Revenue Department and Malir Development Authority for illegal adjustment and consolidation of thousands of acres of land in Malir causing loss of billions of rupees loss to the national exchequer.

The NAB officer said that during inquiry it was found that 11,297 acres of the un-allotted state land was handed over to five employees or relatives of a private builder under garb of adjustment, exchange and consolidation of the land in violation of the law and despite Supreme Court's ban on transfer of government’s land in Sindh. He submitted that after land survey it was revealed that over 11,000 Na-class state land was in possession of the private builder whereas rest of the area included passage for K-4 project, HT and Sui gas lines.

The NAB officer said that the investigations revealed that the petitioner was minister of local government and ex-officio chairman of Malir Development Authority during the commission of offence. He said it has come on record that the petitioner played an active role in connivance with the revenue department, MDA and other co-accused in misusing his authority causing loss to the national exchequer to the tune of billion of rupees.

NAB denied that the investigation had any political overtones and submitted that it was authorized strictly in accordance with the law. He said irrefutable evidence has been collected establishing the offence beyond any shadow of doubt. Besides, another case of illegal transfer and possession of valuable state land on main Super Highway was also pending before the Supreme Court, the NAB prosecutor told the court.

The NAB requested the court to dismiss the petition as petitioner had not come to the court with clean hands. The court adjourned the hearing till December 19. Entry test for medical universities: Sindh High Court directed provincial law officers, NTS and others to file comments on petition seeking fresh entry test for medical universities after leak of National Testing System question paper. .

Petitioner Imran Ali Pirzada submitted that the NTS questionnaire was leaked in connivance with the NTS staff on October 21 and sold to highest bidders. Terming the leak murder of merit, he said the government was not taking action against the NTS staff for the unlawful act. He submitted that the pre-entry test for medical institutions held on October 22 be declared unlawful and government be directed to hold fresh pre-entry test for admissions. The counsel also requested the court to restrain the NTS from issuing final merit list till the final disposal of the petition and direct the government to hold inquiry against the NTS officials.