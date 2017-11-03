Rs900 million mega scam in IESCO surfaces

ISLAMABAD: The accountability committee of National Assembly discussed a new mega scam of corruption amounting to Rs900 million in IESCO.

The committee was told that officials involved in it are busy in tampering the records of this scam whereas the administration of the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) is determined to take appropriate steps to save the national wealth from further corruption.

The IESCO scandal includes Rs490 million for installation of transformers at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport. The officials in connivance with private companies have purchased Rs250 million substandard energy meters and Rs150 million to buy substandard electrical material.

It has been revealed in the documents received from the committee that IESCO officials while installing a 132 KV grid station at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport in all misappropriated Rs490 million which is being probed.

In the second scam, IESCO officials purchased 60,500 faulty meters for consumers inflicting a loss of Rs250 million to the public exchequer. The World Bank confirmed the standard meters. In the third scam, IESCO committed Rs150 million corruption to buy electrical material, which was meant to be installed at 150 sites.