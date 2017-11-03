Train operation for Raiwind congregation launched

LAHORE:Pakistan Railways has launched a major train operation to facilitate thousands of passengers for Raiwind congregation and Baba Guru Nanak birthday celebration at Nankana Sahib.

In this regard, Additional General Manager (Traffic) Abdul Hamid Razi chaired a meeting at railway headquarters on Thursday to review the arrangements. Railways police IG Dr Mujib-ur-Rehman told the meeting that strict measures have been put in place for safety and security of the passengers for both mega gatherings. Meanwhile, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has directed the railway authorities to take steps to protect safe operation and passengers during the smog weather.

In a statement, the minister said all Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in this regard should be implemented strictly. He said trains should reduce the speed limit in smog areas from 10 to 25-kilometre to avoid any accident.

Briefing: A delegation of Mid Career Course participants from Islamabad Thursday visited Pakistan Railways Headquarters, Lahore. According to a press release, the railways officials briefed them on various ongoing developmental projects and working of the railways. The delegates were told that since 2013, railways had started improving its operations vis-à-vis freight and passengers and its revenue increased significantly.

Cleanliness: Albayrak Waste Management Company, in collaboration with local schools, launched a door-to-door awareness campaign to educate public of the importance of clean environment on Thursday. The team led by Senior Manager Operations Mahmut Oztunc and public representatives went door to door and urged the residents to not throw waste on roads and in open areas.