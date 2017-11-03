Sultan says Magsi has been his teacher

KARACHI: Sahibzada Sultan Muhammad Ali has said that he won the recent Gawadar off-road rally because of Nadir Magsi, whom he called his teacher.

Talking to media at Karachi Press Club here on Thursday, he said he had learnt a lot from Magsi. “He is a kind guy and has supported me throughout my journey,” he said.

He said that defeating him was a big achievement for him. Sultan covered the distance in one hour 20 seconds, while the runner-up Magsi took one hour 46 seconds.

Sultan was awarded with a car and a cash prize of Rs800,000. He said he had interest in horse racing when he was a child but due to some medical issues he quit horse racing.

“I am the first from my family to enter this field,” he said.He said that he started his career in 2015 and was the runner-up in 2016 Cholistan rally. Later in the same year he won Gawadar off-road rally.

He added that the maximum speed in Gawadar is 100km/h due to the hard surface whereas in Cholistan it is 80km/h. He also applauded the efforts of Army for conducting such an event.He said that he is ready to give the expertise of car racing to the younger generation if they are interested.