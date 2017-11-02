Baldia factory fire: UAE gets Pak request to hand over Hammad Siddiqui

DUBAI: The UAE authorities finally received a letter from Pakistan officials to hand over former chief of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s Karachi organising committee Hammad Siddiqui. The prime suspect in the Baldia factory fire, Hammad Siddiqui, was arrested by Interpol last Thursday in coordination with the Dubai police and Pakistan authorities.

Meanwhile, Hammad was transferred to Dubai police headquarters in Deira from Bur Dubai police station, claimed local sources. Sources also revealed that the suspect in various heinous crimes was arrested by local authorities in the apartment located along the Naif Road in Deira Dubai.

Sources said the Pakistani consulate in Dubai had been making arrangements for sending Hammad Siddiqui back to the country. He is likely to be brought to Karachi after completing legal requirements.

Hammad Siddiqui is the prime suspect in the 2012 Baldia factory fire in which 260 people, mostly factory workers, were burnt alive and several others were injured.

Hammad Siddiqui shifted to Dubai at the end of 2013 after his membership was suspended for violating party discipline. He was the in-charge of the Karachi Tanzeemi Committee (KTC) of MQM. Few months back, the prime suspect in Imran Farooq murder case, Moazzam Ali had told the investigation team in Pakistan that he had arranged London visas for two alleged hitmen in Imran Farooq murder case; Mohsin and Kashif on directives by Hammad Siddiqui.

Interestingly, Hammad Siddiqui had his passport renewed from Pakistan consulate in Dubai in 2014 but it was blocked by Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior in 2015. In 2016, an anti-terrorism court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for accused Hammad Siddiqui in Baldia factory fire case.