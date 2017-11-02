Rabi season

The authorities have warned about the acute shortage of water during the current Rabi season. Since the Rabi season has started and sowing of wheat is in progress, the water shortage will create so many difficulties if some alternative measures are not adopted. If crop is not irrigated on time, the entire nation which is highly dependent on wheat will suffer a lot. In order to tackle the situation, it is suggested that solar and electric tube wells must be put into operation.

In order to promote solar tube wells, farmers must be provided solar panels at subsidised rates. This arrangement must be made before March 2018 so that the government can meet the target of 26 million tonnes of wheat.

Engr Riaz Akbar ( Wah Cantt )