Pakistan, Turkey play tennis matches to celebrate ‘friendship’

KARACHI: Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) and the Turkey Tennis Federation (TTF) joined hands to mark the 70 Years of the friendship between the two countries by organising matches between their leading players.

Aqeel Khan, Mohammad Abid Mushtaq and Yousaf Khalil, the Under-18 top-ranked youngster, represented Pakistan. Turkey played Marsel Ilhan, Cem Ilkel, Tuna Altuna and Sarp Agabiguin — not only the top ranked players in their country but also highly placed internationally.

The event was planned by the President of the PTF, Salim Saifullah Khan, who is also the Turkish Counsel General in Peshawar, and the President of the TTF, Cengis Durmus, a great friend of Pakistan and its people.

Both the singles played on day one, October 30, were won by Turkish players, with scores of 6-2, 6-1, and 6-3, 6-3, a mark to their top form and world rankings. The Turkish team was victorious also in the doubles. They won 6-2, 6-2 on October 31.

Salim described the event as an act of further strengthening the bond of friendship between the two countries. He expressed his gratitude to the President of the TTF for supporting Pakistan Tennis at all international levels. Team Pakistan is scheduled to return around November 7.