SHC dismisses appeal to stop pension

KARACHI: A division bench of Sindh High Court (SHC), comprising of Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Adnan Karim, on Tuesday dismissed an appeal filed by Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL) to stop the pension of its employees. The PTCL had filed appeal No 108/20 against the order passed by Justice Munib Akhtar whereby the single bench allowed the stay application and restrained the PTCL from stopping pension of its employees. The division bench observed that the PTCL cannot stop the pension of its employees as the pension is a vested right of the employees and the PTCL has no authority or rule to stop pension. Advocates Masroor Ahmed Alvi and Bushra Javad appeared on behalf of PTCL employees.