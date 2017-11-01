Pakistani who fled Germany after killing daughter held in Spain

LONDON: A rejected Pakistani asylum seeker who fled Germany after slashing the throat of his two-year-old daughter has been captured in Spain, police say.

According to Mail Online report, Interpol assisted in the hunt for 33-year-old Sohail A, who police say murdered his child following a violent row with his wife at their home on the north German city of Hamburg last Monday. UK police had been notified as a matter of urgency as Hamburg detectives thought he might have been making his way to England and might have relatives in the country.

After fleeing from Germany on Monday, there had been no trace of him until Spanish Police captured him in San Sebastián at lunchtime on Sunday. He is now facing extradition back to Germany. It comes after, Sohail A was left alone in his apartment with his daughter, Aeyesha, on Monday when her mother, Lubna, went to police to report her husband's violence - the third time she had done so.

She returned with officers to find her daughter murdered and no sign of her husband. Sohail had remained in Germany six years after authorities rejected his asylum application. Before being caught in Spain, he had last been seen making his way to Hamburg main railway station where express trains link up to a network that could have taken him anywhere on the continent. Sohail A came from Pakistan into Germany on December 21, 2011, and applied for asylum.

But just a month later the application was rejected because the grounds for it were deemed 'not believable'. On July 11, 2012, the judicial authorities deemed the decision legal in law, paving the way for deportation. It never happened.

Just why he was allowed to remain in Germany is not clear,' said the daily newspaper Bild in a report about the murder and aftermath. It was while awaiting deportation that he came to know Lubna, married her and fathered Aeyesha with her.

In April this year he launched an emergency action at Hamburg's Administrative Court to be allowed to stay on in the country. According to media reports, the judge in the case was informed by police of violence against his wife, leading him to get the Youth Authorities involved instead of ordering his expulsion.