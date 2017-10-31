18 judicial officers promoted

LAHORE :The Lahore High Court on Monday promoted 18 additional district & sessions judges (AD&SJs) to the rank of district & sessions judge (D&SJ) while posted seven others as Officers on Special Duty (OSD).

These judges had been promoted in light of recommendations made by provincial judicial selection board followed by the recommendations of performance evaluation committee.

The promoted judges include Naeem Ahmad Virk, Asad Ali, Tariq Mahmood Bajwa, Nasir Hussain, Ghaffar Mehtab, Abdul Haq, Abdul Ghaffar, Abdul Rehman, Muhammad Sarfraz Akhtar, Shazib Saeed, Syed Asghar Ali, Ch Muhammad Anwarul Haq, Naveed Ahmad, Malik Ali Zulqarnain Awan, Manzer Ali Gill, Syed Ali Imran, Shaukat Kamal and Arshad Hussain Bhutta. Arshad Hussain, Khizar Hayat Gondal, Syed Ali Abbas, Syed Awais Ashraf Gillani, Muhammad Younas Aziz, Abdul Sattar and Safdar Ali Bhatti had been posted as OSDs at their current stations.