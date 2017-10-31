Fuuast to resolve issues soon: VC

The vice chancellor of the Federal Urdu University, Professor Dr Zafar Iqbal, has said that basic issues of the varsity would be solved soon. The acting management had stopped the payment to panel hospitals for the last two years, but after successful negotiations with authorities, the issue had been resolved. The admission policy for 2018 after a meeting with deans of various faculties had also been approved. The admission process would commence next month in BS and Master's Programs. “Research culture will be encouraged in the varsity to increase to uplift quality of education to international level,” he added.