Former IGP Jamali indicted in graft case

An accountability court has indicted former Sindh inspector general of police Ghulam Haider Jamali and other accused in a corruption reference.

The court took up the case for hearing on Monday filed against eight men, including Jamali and former AIG Fida Hussain, and summoned witnesses at the next hearing after indicting the defendants.

The men were charged with making illegal appointments and misusing powers and a reference was filed against them on Supreme Court orders after an investigation. The court also took up a petition for hearing against two officers of the Sindh police, Tanveer Ahmad Tahir and Fida Hussain Shah. Both appeared in police custody.

The NAB prosecutor recorded a statement before the court, saying that Hussain and Ahmad were ainvolved in corruption of Rs50 million. He said the money was released for a CNG station and transferred into the account of head constable Muhammad Rafique through a cheque.

The bail pleas of both suspects have already been rejected by the Sindh High Court and the Supreme Court. Their counsel sought time. The court, while giving more time to the counsel, summoned their witnesses at the next hearing and adjourned the hearing till November 8.