High court moved to order fresh entry test for medical colleges

A petition has been filed in the Sindh High Court seeking the holding of a fresh entry test for medical colleges after the question paper for an earlier test was leaked.

Petitioner Imran Ali Pirzada filed the plea in court on Monday stating that the questionnaire of the pre-admission test conducted by the National Testing Service (NTS) was leaked in connivance with NTS staff on October 21 to mint money.

Pirzada said that the leaking of the test paper a day before the exam was the murder of merit but the government was not doing anything to take action against the NTS staff for such an unlawful act.

He also requested that the NTS test held on October 22 – following the leak of the paper – be declared illegal and the government be directed to hold a fresh entry test through a reputed testing agency for admission in MBBS and BDS college and university programs.

The petitioner’s counsel also requested the court to bar the NTS from issuing a final merit list of the October 22 exam until this petition is disposed of and order an inquiry to find the NTS official responsible for slipping the secret paper out.

Plea against NBWs

Separately, the Sindh High Court issued notices to the federal law officer and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor regarding the issuance of non-bailable warrants (NBWs) for some accused facing different corruption references.

Petitioner Iqbal Z Ahmed and others, who are facing NAB references in an accountability court, challenged the issuance of NBWs by the accountability court in the SHC.

The counsel for the petitioners said that his clients had obtained protective bail from the high court but despite that the lower court issued NBWs against them.

Following this, the SHC issued notices to the additional attorney general and others to assist the court with regard to the jurisdiction of the accountability court for the issuance of NBWs and adjourned the hearing till November 13.