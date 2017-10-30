Nawaz’s politics has come to an end: Siraj

SWAT: Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Ameer Sirajul Haq has said Nawaz Sharif’s politics has come to an end and the Judgment Day of the other agents of the international establishment and the status quo representatives would also dawn soon.

Addressing a big public meeting in Swat on Sunday, he said all plunderers would have to face accountability and return the public money they had looted over the years. He said in future only people having a clean record would come to power.

Siraj said the JI wanted to take power to masses by shaking the hold of feudal lords, capitalists and the waderas over politics. He said the JI was striving for an effective accountability system in the country which could help wipe out corruption and free the masses from poverty, lawlessness and price-hike. The JI provincial chief Mushtaq Ahmed Khan and other local leaders also spoke on the occasion.

The JI chief alleged that the rulers were agents of the US due to which the US Secretary of State was dictating them like a viceroy.