Annual Sports Day held

Islamabad

Roots Garden Schools/Roots DHA-I & IVY International Schools held their Annual Sports Day by organising meticulously choreographed, heart rendering presentations.

Students captivated the audience with their energising performances on a very pleasant and sunny day. The whole event was planned to ensure 100 per cent participation of all children. The main purpose of Sports Day was to improve the health and well-being of children by increasing opportunities for physical activity and safe, meaningful play. All branches were transformed into Sports Club with arrangements like Victory stands, Buntings and Banners, Display boards, racing tracks etc. Every branch had a different theme for sports day i.e. “Sports for Peace”, “Spring Sports Gala”, “Sports for Tolerance”, “Sports for Unity” and “Sports for Environment”. All branches were beautifully decorated according to the themes. The grounds were beautifully adorned with colourful balloons.

Young students astound the audience with their aerobics, umbrella dance, and karate displays. Students started their Sports Day with the March past holding flags of Pakistan and School. Then they presented aerobics followed by a ribbon dance.

Rootsians exhibited commendable performance with their personal conduct and sportsman spirit. Young Rootsians amazed the audience by their thrilling karate display. Students displayed marble tiles breaking, taekwondo display, jumping through fire ring and summersaults while everyone held their breath with awe.

The students of Junior Schools competed in a variety of races like Bunny race, turtle race, hurdle race, spoon race, fruit race, balloon bursting race, frog race, kangaroo race, relay race, book balancing race, sack race, pick your ball race, dressing up race etc. The ability to go on the field and perform instils a sense of self confidence, which is very important for the development of a child’s character. Moreover, the sport infuse an ability in children to accept defeat on and yet believe in their own capabilities bring a sense of positive attitude as well.

The closing of the event was marked with the distribution of trophies and certificates to the winners and participants by the Chief Guest Mrs. Riffat Mushtaq, Founder and Chairperson Roots Garden Schools she said “It was highly commendable on the part of students for participating in such an activity which teaches them the importance of healthy competition, sportsmanship and physical fitness. Sports activities are indeed a great help to keep our children physically as well as mentally healthy.”