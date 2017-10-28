Sat October 28, 2017
REUTERS
October 28, 2017

Six injured in Quetta train blast

QUETTA: At least six people were wounded on Friday when a bomb went off along railway tracks in Quetta, halting train service in the region, security and railways officials said. The train was travelling from Quetta to Lahore when a blast on the main railway track damaged one of its cars. "One train bogie was damaged in the blast and a portion of the tracks blown up," said railways official Aammir Baloch, adding that Quetta's train services had been suspended. Security officials said six passengers were injured in the blast.

