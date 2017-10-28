Imran is scared of Maryam Nawaz: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and slammed him for calling Nawaz Sharif the “country’s biggest dacoit”, adding that the PTI chief is scared of Maryam Nawaz, Geo News reported.

In a statement issued on Friday, she remarked: “Imran, himself, is the biggest dacoit, thief, and money launderer.” She further remarked that Imran cannot fool people with his lies anymore. “He has been delivering the same speech since 2013. Imran has no idea what he says at times.”

She alleged that Imran has brought a bad name to Pakistan. Aurangzeb also lashed out at the PTI chief and asked him to tell the people about money laundering, he has been engaged in.

“Imran should be held accountable for laundering money in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He should be asked about the money he won in gambling.” Aurangzeb also said: “Imran please tell us how did you build your castle in Bani Gala.”

“The questions that you are seeking answers to [from Sharif family], have you asked those from the KP government? Have you even asked the same questions from Jahangir Tareen?” “Please open the lock on accountability commission in KP,” she added. Aurangzeb also questioned why the PTI chief is constantly targeting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz. “Why is Imran so scared of one woman,” she asked.