Call for setting up patients’ safety association in Pakistan

Pakistan must set up a ‘Patient Safety Association’ to safeguard the interests of its citizens as well as keep an eye over illegal and unethical medical practices by the healthcare organisations and professionals.

“Government agencies should be formed on the national and regional levels to look after patients’ interests. A patient safety association will help in safeguarding the interests of people seeking medical help anywhere in Pakistan,” said Dr Paul Barach from the Wayne State University School of Medicine, US, said while addressing a news conference regarding patient safety at the Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Friday.

Accompanied by Prof Abdul Bari Khan, chief executive officer of the Indus Hospital, Dr Salma Jaouni from Jordan, Dr Zakiuddin Ahmed and Prof Mati-ur-Rehman from the Riphah University, Islamabad, Dr Barach said there were at least 15 associations for patients in the United States. “Some of them are general ones, while the others are disease-specific. They help in safeguarding patients’ rights and interests.”

Dr Barach said the Punjab Healthcare Commission was doing a great job by keeping an eye over the functioning of hospitals, healthcare facilities, diagnostic centres and professionals. “It is effectively enforcing the regulations to ensure that patients’ rights are protected. These kinds of bodies should be formed to ensure that patients are not exploited financially and they get quality treatment across the country,” he added.

Dr Barach said media, civil society, government and other stakeholders should collaborate to create awareness about patient safety and patients’ rights in Pakistan. Prof Abdul Bari Khan, Indus Hospital, Karachi CEO, said they had launched a ‘Healthcare Quality and Safety Association of Pakistan’ to ensure patients’ rights and safety in the public and private healthcare facilities.

He said this association would train people, doctors, paramedics and nurses in a bid to minimise medical errors which become reasons for deaths, loss of organs and other complications for patients.

Dr Salma Jaouni from the Jordanian Healthcare Accreditation Council (HCAC) said they had international accreditations for hospitals in Jordan that ensured patient safety. She said Jordanian experts could help Pakistan in learning from their experience and ensure provision of quality healthcare to patients.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Zakiuddin Ahmed said the ‘Second International Conference on Patient Safety 2017’ would be organised at the Aga Khan University on Sunday (tomorrow). “Top healthcare professionals including the surgeon general of the Pakistan Army, medical chief of the Pakistan Navy, the Higher Education Commission chairman, president of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan’s CEO, the federal health secretary and medical directors of the country’s prominent healthcare facilities and hospitals are attending the conference.”