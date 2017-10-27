Fri October 27, 2017
Lahore

October 27, 2017

Plea for case dismissed

LAHORE: Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Hassan on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking registration of a case against Captain Safdar for his alleged remarks against the Ahmadi community. The court dismissed the application observing that Safdar had delivered speech on the floor of National Assembly and he has immunity.

