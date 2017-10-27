Plea for case dismissed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Hassan on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking registration of a case against Captain Safdar for his alleged remarks against the Ahmadi community. The court dismissed the application observing that Safdar had delivered speech on the floor of National Assembly and he has immunity.
