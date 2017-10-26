Bleed green

After being white-washed in test series against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi, green caps paid back in kind by defeating Sri Lanka in ODI series. The 5-0 clean sweep is a marvellous show of resilience, team work and immaculate discipline. Pakistan cricket team outclassed the Sri Lankan team in almost every discipline of the game. In addition, our young players justified their selection in the team. Hassan Ali, Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, Usman Shinwari and Fakhar Zaman put their due share to lead Pakistan to the victory stand. It is pertinent to mention that our bowlers’ spectacular performance helped the country dismantle the Sri Lankan batting line. Also, these barrages of triumphs will help boost the confidence level of the players in the upcoming tours.

To maintain the winning streak and to bag more successes in the future, the head coach, Micky Arthur, will have to be on guard that the players may not fall a prey to any sort of complacency. As in the past, owing to such clean sweeps, our team became over confident at times which resulted in appalling results. As an inspiring captain, Sarfraz Ahmed, shouldered his responsibility with full commitment and devotion and used the potential of his players in an efficient manner. The people at the helm should also pay heed to the fitness problems of the players which continue to haunt us time and again. It is heartening to see that the void created by the retirement of senior cricketers is being filled by the young, talented and exuberant players nicely.

Muhammad Fayyaz ( Mianwali )