Complaints of overcharging by toll collectors on Motorway rising

PESHAWAR: Growing complaints against the toll collectors have been falling on deaf ears, which have forced the users of motorway to go public and launch a campaign to stop overcharging at the toll collection points.

"They charge us for Islamabad, while coming to Peshawar even if we join the motorway at Charsadda. This problem is faced by those having m-tags, as they pay the amount in advance and the toll is deducted from their account online," said Mohammad Abdullah Afridi.

It is observed that the issue is faced by the users across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The m-tag line in most of the interchanges in the province is closed due to some technical faults. The personnel at the collection point charge motorists from longest station for their own convenience, putting burden on the vehicle drivers.

Prof Imtiaz Ahmad, Vice-chancellor, University of Swabi, complained he and his drivers were overcharged several times. He said he was not paying the amount from his pocket and he was much careful about the university's funds, which he was custodian of.

He said the m-tag line at Jehangira-Swabi was closed for unknown reasons and the university vehicles were charged for Islamabad even if the drivers made it clear to them that they had joined the motorway at Swabi.

The academician asked the quarters concerned to take notice of it and rectify the system. Mohammad Zubair, another user of motorway, said he would launch a campaign on the social media along with others against the practice to force the quarters concerned to take notice of the issue and have it resolved.