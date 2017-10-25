No supervision

The government has installed water filtration plants at different places in most cities of the country. However this thoughtful initiative of the government has been wasted because these filtration points are not being supervised by any operators. Most of these filtration plants have been damaged. The water taps have been removed and the shiny tiles have been pulled out.

There is no assurance that the water filters of the operating units are being timely replaced. It is a right of citizens to have an access to clean and filtered water. In this regard, installation of filter plants is essential. However, the authorities should take necessary steps for its maintenance. If an operator is appointed at each plant, the safety of these plants can be ensured. Charging of a little fee can cover all the expenses and provide jobs to a few thousand people.

Imtiaz Akhter (Rawalpindi)