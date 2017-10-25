Wed October 25, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

October 25, 2017

Share

Advertisement

No supervision

No supervision

The government has installed water filtration plants at different places in most cities of the country. However this thoughtful initiative of the government has been wasted because these filtration points are not being supervised by any operators. Most of these filtration plants have been damaged. The water taps have been removed and the shiny tiles have been pulled out.

There is no assurance that the water filters of the operating units are being timely replaced. It is a right of citizens to have an access to clean and filtered water. In this regard, installation of filter plants is essential. However, the authorities should take necessary steps for its maintenance. If an operator is appointed at each plant, the safety of these plants can be ensured. Charging of a little fee can cover all the expenses and provide jobs to a few thousand people.

Imtiaz Akhter (Rawalpindi)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement