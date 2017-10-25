Turkish team visits industrial estate

LAHORE: A Turkish delegation, including Faruk Sabuncu (Global Investment Director) and Tufan Acar, visited Bhalwal Industrial Estate to assess the possibility and establish fruit processing units in this citrus rich area, a statement said on Tuesday.

The Turkish delegation was briefed about the project and facilities available in the industrial estate by Ijaz Azeem (GM Marketing and Admin) and Umer Saeed (GM Coordination) Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management (PIEDMC).

Turkish company Hayat Kimya showed keen interest after being informed that all facilities are being provided through one window operations, it said. The delegation was appraised about the location of the site and its approach from motorway M2 through two interchanges.

The delegates were also briefed about the progress on SEZ status to be given to this industrial estate. They took deep interest in the development work done and appreciated the efforts to provide international standard facilities, at Bhalwal Industrial Estate.