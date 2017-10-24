Tue October 24, 2017
National

A
Agencies
October 24, 2017

Several injured as IED targets police van in Quetta

QUETTA: A police vehicle was targeted in an IED blast in Hazar Ganji area of Quetta on Monday, injuring several people. The police van was patrolling the area when the remote-controlled device was detonated near the fruit and vegetable market. However, no loss of life has been reported in the incident so far. According to Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) officials, one and a half kilograms of explosives were used in the blast.

