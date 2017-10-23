Nawaz punished for not fulfilling promises with Pakhtuns: Asfandyar

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party President Asfandyar Wali Khan has said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was not alone in the Panama Papers and he was punished for not honouring the promises with Pakhtuns.

Addressing a big election gathering in support of the ANP candidate Khushdil Khan for the NA-4 by-election at Chamkani on Sunday, Asfandyar stressed the need for the accountability of all those named in the Panama Papers. He said only across-the-board accountability could do away with the impression that the process was aimed at dethroning Nawaz Sharif and maligning his family.

The ANP chief said Nawaz Sharif was ousted for not giving due share to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He said Nawaz once didn't honour the promise he had made with Abdul Wali Khan as a result of which he had to escape to Jeddah and now once again when he hurt the sentiments of the Pakhtuns, he was ousted from power.

He asked the federal and provincial governments to tell him as where the industrial zone on the western route of the corridor was. "I have asked this question several times but nobody is giving me an answer," he stressed.

The ANP chief said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was striving for 'Takht-e-Islamabad', while the province was in a poor condition. He said the PTI head could do nothing during the last four years for the people of KP, who voted his party to power.

"Imran Khan is alien to parliamentary politics. It is a matter of sorrow that he introduced the culture of abuses and humiliation in politics," he said. He criticised the PTI leadership for what he termed its failure to deliver in KP. He said the provincial government was getting more loans from foreign financial organisations for own luxuries.

Asfandyar said that Imran Khan and his party had nothing to do with the development of KP and their main aim was to get power in the Centre. "They are only interested in getting power and for the purpose they are ready to do anything. They even sat down on the lap of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) despite all their differences with it for getting the office of the opposition leader," he added.

The ANP chief criticised the federal and provincial governments for alleged use of official resources in NA-4 in violation of the code of conduct for the election. However, he was confident of the victory of the ANP candidate on the seat, saying that the people have become aware of the hollow slogans of the ruling parties, which could do nothing for their welfare. Asfandyar urged the party workers to seek support for ANP candidate Khushdil Khan contesting the by-election, which is scheduled to be held on October 26.

The ANP leader was also concerned about the growing tension among institutions, saying that everyone should play a role for ending confrontation among the institutions, which would lead the country to destruction. He reiterated his stance for early merger of Fata with KP. He said the ANP believed in the unity of all the Pakhtuns and for the purpose they would remove all the lines drawn by the British Raj.

Asfandyar criticised the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman for opposing the merger of tribal areas with the province. "I fail to understand why Maulana Sahib is opposed to merger. The Maulana says that the federal government wanted the merger at the behest of the US. He is accusing the federal government at a time when he himself is part of it," he argued, and added that why the Maulana was not leaving the government if the merger was a US conspiracy.

Earlier, Asfandyar Wali and Mian Iftikhar Hussain addressed a public meeting at the residence of Pir Syed Sajjad Badshah, where the later announced joining the ANP along with his family members and disciples.