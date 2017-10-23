Thomas wins drama-filled CJ Cup

JEJU, South Korea: Justin Thomas holed a two-foot putt at the second playoff hole on Sunday to beat Marc Leishman and win his third US PGA Tour title in Asia in a drama-filled finale to the CJ Cup.

“It’s an unbelievable honour to win the inaugural CJ Cup,” said a relieved Thomas after battling fierce, gusting winds on Jeju Island for three days.

The pair had finished 72 holes at the first ever PGA Tour event in South Korea locked at nine-under par 279, after both made birdies on the 18th hole of a gale-battered final round of wildly fluctuating fortunes.

Leishman’s closing four on the long par-five saw him briefly take the clubhouse lead as Thomas made an ugly bogey at the short 17th.

But the American, who will move up to displace Hideki Matsuyama as world number three in the new rankings Monday, made his fourth birdie of a level-par round of 72 that also had a double and two other bogeys, to send the pair back to the 18th tee for a playoff.

Leishman started the day two behind overnight leader Thomas and had six birdies and four bogeys in his own see-saw round of two-under 70.

Both he and Thomas parred the 18th on their first playoff visit, though not without more drama.Leishman was fortunate to get away with an errant drive and benefit from two free drops: first to get relief from behind a wall and then another from a service road.