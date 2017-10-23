Onion price continues to increase

LAHORE :The price of onion continues to increase despite all the claims made by the government to bring it down while tomato rate has been reduced and settled after its price touched the highest rate in the history.

In the Sunday bazaars, this week again the price of onion was further increased, with its official rate fixed at Rs 80 per kg. However, the official rate was not observed anywhere in the city and it was sold up to Rs 100 per kg.

The market committee officials were anticipating reduction in the onion price during the next week. They said that arrival of fresh onion supplies from Sindh province had started. Now the rates will come down by the next week. They forecast at least Rs 10 to 15 per kg reduction in the price of onion. About tomato, they said that after increase of supplies beside reduction in consumption, its price was stable in the range from Rs 110 to Rs 120 per kg. They admitted that in the open market tomato was still being sold at Rs 140 to 150 per kg. Upwards trend in the prices of majority of fruits and vegetables continued this week as well.

Potato, new, price was fixed at Rs 35 to Rs 37 per kg, sugar-free potato at Rs 30 to Rs 32 per kg, and stored potato at Rs 19 to Rs 21 per kg but the stored potato was sold at Rs 37 per kg.

Onion price reached Rs 75 to 80 per kg but it was not available in the makeshift markets after midday as the vendors claimed that they were unable to bear the loss as their purchase price of onion was Rs 90 per kg.

The price of tomato was further reduced to Rs 100 to 110 per kg. In the open market tomato was sold at Rs 140 to 150 per kg. Garlic, China, rate was fixed at Rs 117 to Rs 120 per kg and garlic, local, at Rs 111 to Rs 114 per kg buts all varieties were sold at Rs 130 per kg. Ginger, Chinese, rate was fixed to Rs 155 to Rs 160 per kg, Singaporean ginger at Rs 102 to Rs 105 and Thai at Rs 97 to Rs 100 per kg, both Thai and Singaporean were sold at Rs 160 per kg.

The price of brinjal was fixed at Rs 23 to 25 per kg but was not sold there due to alleged wrong official price issue. Cucumber, local, rate was fixed at Rs 33 to Rs 35 per kg and cucumber, farm, at Rs 23 to Rs 48 per kg, both was sold Rs 50 per kg. Bitter gourd rate was fixed at Rs 73 to Rs 75 per kg, but was not sold in the makeshift markets on wrong price issue. Spinach was stable at Rs 23 to Rs 25 per kg but was sold at Rs 30 per kg. Lemon, Chinese, rate was fixed at Rs 58 to Rs 60 per kg but sold at Rs 80 per kg.

Zucchini, local, was fixed at Rs 63 to Rs 65 per kg, Zucchini, farm, at Rs 43 to Rs 45 per kg but was not sold on account of wrong pricing. Ladyfinger price was fixed at Rs 48 kg, but was not sold. Pumpkin rate was fixed at Rs 33 to Rs 35 per kg, but sold at Rs 50 per kg. Luffa rate was fixed at Rs 56 to Rs 58 per kg, but not sold on pricing issue. Sweet pumpkin rate was fixed at Rs 12 per kg, but not sold on account of wrong pricing issue. Arum rate was fixed at Rs 26 to Rs 28 per kg, but was not available. Green chilli rate was increased to Rs 83 to Rs 85 per kg after increase of Rs 30 per kg, but sold at Rs 100 per kg. Capsicum rate was fixed at Rs 83 to Rs 85 per kg, but not sold in the makeshift markets. Coriander rate was fixed at Rs 70 per kg, but sold at Rs 280 per kg. Beans were sold at Rs 50 per kg, but sold at Rs 200 per kg. Carrot rate was fixed at Rs 25 per kg, but was not sold. Methi rate was fixed at Rs 48 to Rs 50 per kg, but sold at Rs 60 per kg.

The rates of different varieties of apples were fixed at Rs 48 to Rs 120 per kg, but were sold at Rs 80 to Rs 130 per kg. Banana, A-quality, rate was fixed at Rs 53 to Rs 55 per dozen and B-quality at Rs 33 to Rs 35 per dozen but mix grade banana was sold at Rs 50 to Rs 60 per dozen. Peach, A-grade was fixed at Rs 130 per kg but was not sold there.

Grape, Sundarkhani, rate was increased to Rs 184 to Rs 190 per kg, grape, Gola, at Rs 97 to Rs 100 per kg, and grape, black, at Rs 141 to Rs 146 per kg, grape Tofi at Rs 107 to Rs 135 per kg. Only Tofi grape was sold that too at Rs 140 per kg. Peer, local, rate was fixed at Rs 63 to Rs 65 per kg, but was not sold. Guava rate was fixed at Rs 40 per kg but sold at Rs 60 per kg. Persimmon rate was fixed at Rs 60 per kg, but was not sold there. Musami rate was fixed at Rs 78 to Rs 80 per dozen, but sold at Rs 80 to Rs 100 per dozen. Grape fruit rate was fixed at Rs 18 per piece but sold at Rs 20 per piece. Water nut rate was fixed at Rs 33 to Rs 35 per kg, but sold at Rs 60 per kg. Sweet potato rate was fixed at Rs 25 per kg, but not sold on wrong pricing issue.