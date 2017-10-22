Saif powers Cams Clifton to victory

KARACHI: Saif Qamar propeled Cams Clifton to a seven-wicket victory over Cams ACCA Clifton in the Inter-Cams T20 tournament here on Saturday.

Electing to bat, ACCA Clifton were bowled out for just 89 runs. Osama Mujahid (32) was the top scorer. Saif claimed three wickets.

In reply, Cams Clifton raced to the target losing just three wickets. Saif scored an unbeaten 52.