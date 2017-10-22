Victory in cricket

Pakistan has won four consecutive ODI matches against Sri Lanka in the UAE by a good margin. After the exceptional victory in the Champions Trophy, the national team has gained a lot of confidence. The recent victory has proven that the country is the champion. The young players of the team have worked hard to create a good image of the country. Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Rumman Raees and Imam-ul-Haq have showed outstanding and terrific performance. Now the country looks forward to win other series as well. Cricket in Pakistan was in a bad shape. The country’s performance in all major tournaments was below average. The nation had no faith in the team, but then the Champions Trophy happened.

Although selectors had to deal with a lot of criticism, new players were selected for the tournament. They played exceptionally well and brought the trophy home. Pakistan has an abundance of talented players. These players will put their heart and soul and will win the trophy for their country. It is good that the PCB is giving a chance to these new players. Cricket in Pakistan was in decline, because the board wasn’t introducing any changes. The selection of new players has brought enthusiasm and zeal to the national team. It is hoped that the positive energy of these players will help the country win so many important tournaments in the future.

Syed Waqar Ali ( Bannu )