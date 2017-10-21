Ojheri Camp blast responsible not identified yet: LHC

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday ordered relocation of the army ammunition depot located at Thokar Niaz Beg, saying ammunition storage facility in a residential area was a threat to human lives.

Justice Ibad-ur-Rehman Lodhi passed the judgment on a petition filed by a citizen Zubaida Khatoon. The petition had stated that all construction activities were banned due to the presence of an arms depot on the land owned by people of the vicinity.

The LHC while nullifying the notification banning construction on two kanals and two marlas of land owned by the petitioner, also directed the Ministry of Defence to relocate the depot within a year.

It said several people were killed in the Ojheri Camp incident and the people responsible for the tragedy have not been identified so far. The Ojheri Camp was also established in a residential area and famous politician Kulsoom Sailfullah had written about the incident as a government conspiracy, the LHC added.

The court mentioned in its verdict that elements having nefarious designs could repeat the Ojheri Camp conspiracy and the ammunition depot might again claim human lives.