Farhan Mehboob in Chicago Open quarter-finals

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top squash player Farhan Mehboob moved into the quarter-finals of the $25,000 Chicago Open 2017 tournament in Chicago, USA, on Friday.

In the first round, sixth seed Farhan defeated qualifier Shawn Delierre of Canada 11-2, 11-5, 11-7. He will now face second seed Omar Abdel Meguid from Egypt in the quarters.

Meanwhile, Farhan Zaman faced an early exit after being beaten by seventh seed Todd Harrity of USA 5-11, 8-11, 8-11 in the first round.

Shahjahan Khan and Nosherwan Khan had lost in the first qualifying round. Shawn Delierre of Canada defeated Shahjahan 11-8, 11-6, 11-4, while Adam Murrills of England beat Nosherwan 11-5, 11-9, 11-1.