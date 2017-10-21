Argentina envoy hosts dinner

Islamabad :The final polo match for the Argentina Cup was played on Sunday at the Islamabad Polo Ground and won by the Shahtaj-4 team playing against the team of Hashoo Group. To thank all those who had cooperated to make the event a success, the ambassador of Argentina, Ivan Ivanissevich hosted a formal dinner at his residence which was attended by the sponsor; Islamabad Club officials and polo coach; a couple of polo players and members of the embassy.

Addressing his guests the host thanked them for accepting his invitation and said one of the aims of the tournament was to ensure greater visibility to the work being undertaken by the Islamabad Club Polo Academy, which has an excellent Argentine coach, Matias de Olmos. He went on to say the academy is already producing very promising teenage players while opening the door for their further development here in Pakistan and abroad, including in Argentina, thereby contributing to the growth of top class polo players. The academy is also fostering the young players’ discipline, sense of responsibility and respect, not only for their own team mates but for players playing for the opposing teams. “These are essential qualities for the development of good managerial skills and leadership in business or public administration,” he said. “So, they are also contributing to the future of Pakistan.”

Adding that on a wider perspective, polo is a symbol of the ties that unite Argentina and Pakistan since 1947 onwards and there is a regular exchange between teams from both countries - Argentine and Pakistan players often meet in international tournaments and sometimes even play together, he went on to say that the tournament had been blessed by a marvelous setting at the Islamabad Club, where the field was built by Pakistan workers, according to a design and following directions provided by an Argentine company. It is probably one of the best if not the best field in Pakistan. “It seems to me that polo also offers our two countries a very special meeting point for the development of friendship, understanding and additional paths of cooperation,”

He concluded by expressing his ‘sincere gratitude to Chairman, Gerry’s Group, Afzal Wali Muhammad ‘for his generous support to this initiative, without which it would never have taken place:’ the Islamabad Club officials and the members of the embassy who had worked tirelessly to see that all went well.